Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dorman Products by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Dorman Products Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DORM opened at $111.18 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.64.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total value of $343,764.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 814,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,320,099.84. This trade represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,409. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.