Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.10% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXP opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

