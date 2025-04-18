Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.88 Million Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Carpenter Technology worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 471.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after buying an additional 83,930 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 368,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS opened at $170.19 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

