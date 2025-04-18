Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,058,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PML. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 101,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PML opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

