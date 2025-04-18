Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.02 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of Brunswick worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W lowered Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.9 %

BC stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

