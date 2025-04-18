Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 313.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,465 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1207 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

