Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,982 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of SoundHound AI worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 2,542.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Ming Hom sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $524,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,174. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Sroka sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $34,292.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,608. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. Analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

