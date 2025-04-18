Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,587 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,393 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.70% of Ardmore Shipping worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ASC opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $372.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 32.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

