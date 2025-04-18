Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Americold Realty Trust worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,681.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,946.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -270.59%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

