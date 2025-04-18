Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,008 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,896. This represents a 4.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $205,593 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $129.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average is $152.04. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.18 and a 1-year high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

