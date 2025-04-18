Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 25,157 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of CarGurus worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,524,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after buying an additional 957,035 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CarGurus by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,145,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,091,000 after purchasing an additional 802,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,465,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,369,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 946,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 245,919 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $307,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,004,969.50. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,343,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Down 0.4 %

CARG opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARG

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.