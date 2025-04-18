Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 46,939 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $8,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $56.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $885.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.