Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 9,062 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.14% of Brinker International worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $162.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Brinker International from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.47.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $1,253,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,259.20. The trade was a 21.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,561.02. This trade represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,464. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $153.28 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

