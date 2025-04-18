Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.97% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWZ. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after buying an additional 43,301 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

