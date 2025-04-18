Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.88% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMCB stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $837.70 million, a PE ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $82.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

