Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,137 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

KOS opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $861.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Benchmark cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 102,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $320,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,236,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,218,475.92. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 10,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $32,304.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 299,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,433.76. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

