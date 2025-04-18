Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 218.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 55,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Insider Activity at Tri-Continental

In other news, Director Pamela G. Carlton sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $56,682.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154.23. The trade was a 94.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $28.51 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.