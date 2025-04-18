Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,409 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.5 %

UHS stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.88 and a 200 day moving average of $191.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.69 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

