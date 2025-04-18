Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 54,991 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,991 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Gentex worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,023,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $517,802,000 after buying an additional 1,038,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,423,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,861,000 after acquiring an additional 55,816 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,415,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,598,000 after purchasing an additional 356,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,249,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after purchasing an additional 386,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $21.56 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

