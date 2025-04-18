Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 66,213 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,213 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.49% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

CWI opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $30.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

