Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 70,992 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,992 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,434,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,549 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kyndryl by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Kyndryl by 656.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 547,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 475,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KD opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

