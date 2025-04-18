Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 87,438 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,438 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Rentokil Initial worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 15,208.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of RTO opened at $23.10 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

