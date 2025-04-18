Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,988 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMW. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMW opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

