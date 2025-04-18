Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,925 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 251,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after buying an additional 145,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 998.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $744,955.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,073.94. This represents a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACIW stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

