Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATMU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

ATMU opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

