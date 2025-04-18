Westrock Coffee’s (WEST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Westrock Coffee stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $519.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Westrock Coffee has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

In other news, COO William A. Ford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,425.50. This trade represents a 3.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.