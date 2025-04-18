Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 3,209 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $101.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.89. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.51.

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

