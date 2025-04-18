Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Wix.com worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,848,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 962.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WIX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Wix.com from $228.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.89.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $159.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $247.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.79 and its 200-day moving average is $195.93.

Wix.com announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

