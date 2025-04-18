Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

