ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ZTO shares. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $18.82 on Friday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

