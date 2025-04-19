59,741 Shares in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Amentum by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amentum by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amentum by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amentum by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMTM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

