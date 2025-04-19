6,378 Shares in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Harrow by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Harrow during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harrow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on HROW shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a research note on Monday, March 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Harrow Trading Up 2.7 %

HROW opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70. Harrow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. Analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harrow

(Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.