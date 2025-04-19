6,482 Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $26.69 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

