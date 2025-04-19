Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.83. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $98.31 and a 12-month high of $134.09.

