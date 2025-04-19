ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,198,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,587,000 after buying an additional 55,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,322.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,183,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,967,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 850,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 156,450 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

