Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,121 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after acquiring an additional 219,827 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $867.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 107.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KALU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

