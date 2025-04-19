Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birnam Oak Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,742,000. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,494,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,205,493,000 after buying an additional 1,089,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $172.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

