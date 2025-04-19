Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Position Reduced by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,238,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.91. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $598.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

