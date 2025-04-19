Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Holdings Cut by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $48,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,570,000 after acquiring an additional 223,805 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $10,856,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ABCB opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.85. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Douglas D. Strange purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.85. The trade was a 5.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

