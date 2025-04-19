Analysts Set Expectations for Fortinet Q1 Earnings

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Fortinet in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fortinet from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

FTNT stock opened at $96.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,867,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,475 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. This represents a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 206,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $19,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,414,831.47. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,944 shares of company stock valued at $56,944,064. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

