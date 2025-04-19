Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $28,540,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $37,311,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

