Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Cut by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 8.5% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 415,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $104,171,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,205,000. Squire Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $196.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Apple to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

