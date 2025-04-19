Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,123,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,273,558.76. This represents a 0.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 196,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $4,270,339.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,651,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,964,050.76. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 and have sold 739,842 shares valued at $15,155,503. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

