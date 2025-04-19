Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $3,991,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,545,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.25 and a 1 year high of $277.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

