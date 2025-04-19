Asset Planning Inc Invests $8.10 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,000. Apple accounts for about 6.2% of Asset Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 58,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 415,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $104,171,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,205,000. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $196.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.08.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $202.33 to $167.88 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

