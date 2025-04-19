Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,081 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.46%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $71,004.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

