Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

NYSE:ATO opened at $157.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $159.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average of $144.93.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Atmos Energy by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,160,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,463,000 after buying an additional 5,543,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $206,538,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 541.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,525,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,002,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

