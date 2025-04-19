Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 194.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aurora Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of AUR opened at $6.11 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.