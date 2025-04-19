B. Riley Has Bearish Estimate for Redwire FY2026 Earnings

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Redwire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $765.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.51. Redwire has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Redwire by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 69,077.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,157,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,528,359.29. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,798 shares of company stock worth $8,961,141. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

Further Reading

