Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Price

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $121.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 212,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

